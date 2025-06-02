HBCU track power rising picks up honors, transfers

HBCU powerhouse Winston-Salem State University (WSSU) is celebrating a historic postseason after capturing the 2025 CIAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship. The Rams’ momentum continued on the national stage, with multiple honors for both athletes and coaches, further cementing WSSU’s rise in HBCU track and field.

At the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships in Pueblo, Colorado, WSSU athletes Charnessa Reid and Brianna Benloss delivered standout performances. Benloss ran a personal-best 11.39 in the 100m prelims to qualify for the finals, finishing ninth overall and earning Second Team All-American honors. Reid, meanwhile, placed fourth nationally in the 100m hurdles with a time of 13.35, securing First Team All-American status.

Reid’s dominance this season—undefeated in collegiate hurdles competition and victorious at the CIAA Championships—also earned her the title of USTFCCCA Division II Atlantic Region Athlete of the Year. WSSU assistant coach Paula Salmon, in her first season, was named Atlantic Region Assistant Coach of the Year after leading WSSU’s sprinters and hurdlers to five CIAA titles, ten school records, and 23 NCAA provisional marks.

Adding to the momentum, HBCU standout Candace Morris is transferring to WSSU from West Virginia State. Morris, a First Team All-American in the 60m dash during the indoor season, also swept the 100m and 200m titles at the Mountain East Conference Outdoor Championships. Her arrival gives WSSU even more firepower heading into 2025.

WSSU continues to showcase the strength and depth of HBCU athletics on the national stage, with its women’s track program earning accolades and attracting elite talent. With All-Americans, championship hardware, and elite transfers, WSSU is setting the standard for HBCU excellence in track and field.