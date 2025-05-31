Jackson State woman kicker turns pro, stays at HBCU

Leilani Armenta, the trailblazing kicker for Jackson State University, is taking her talents to the professional ranks while continuing to pursue her degree at the HBCU that helped shape her journey. Armenta announced via social media on Saturday that she will join the Mississippi Panthers of the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC), marking a new chapter in her already groundbreaking career.

The Jackson State standout became a familiar name in college football as one of the few women to compete in college football at the NCAA level. Despite entering the transfer portal after her playing future at Jackson State was thrown into uncertainty, Armenta chose to stay anchored at the HBCU, citing the institution’s academic excellence and the opportunity to complete her degree.

“While I never anticipated not playing at Jackson State, the decision was ultimately out of my hands,” Armenta wrote. “My education has always been my primary focus, and Jackson State has provided me with a top-tier academic experience that I am proud of.”

Jackson State ties remain

Instead of transferring to another school, Armenta took an unexpected turn — going pro. By joining the WNFC, she not only remains in Mississippi but also continues to advocate for women in football, a cause she has long championed.

“As someone who has always been and will always be an advocate for women in sports — especially in football — I am honored to represent both my university and the WNFC,” she added.

Armenta’s move signals a growing recognition of women’s contributions to football, both on and off the field. Her decision to turn professional without leaving her HBCU behind highlights the unique opportunities that institutions like Jackson State can provide to student-athletes.

“This journey is about more than just me,” Armenta concluded. “It’s about pushing the boundaries for women in sports, seizing opportunity, and staying true to both purpose and passion.”