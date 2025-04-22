Jackson State woman kicker hits transfer portal

Leilani Armenta, the Jackson State kicker who made HBCU football history in 2023, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to WJTV. Armenta became the first woman to score a point in a Division I HBCU football game when she kicked three extra points in Jackson State’s 40-14 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on October 28.



The California native initially joined the Jackson State football team as a backup kicker, stepping in when injuries left the Tigers short at the position. She also played for the women’s soccer team, where she started as a freshman before an injury limited her availability.



Armenta’s contributions to Jackson State were significant not just because of her performance, but because of what it represented. Her appearance and scoring effort marked a milestone in HBCU sports history, making her the first woman to ever score in an FCS HBCU football game. She scored three extra points during the 2023 season and one during the 2024 season.





Now in the transfer portal, Armenta will explore other opportunities for the next step in her college career. Whether she sticks with football, soccer, or both, her legacy at Jackson State is already cemented. She helped break down barriers at a high-profile HBCU program and showed that women can compete on the football field at the Division I level.



