Duke basketball brings back alum after HBCU stint

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer is bringing a familiar face back to Durham: former Blue Devil Tyler Thornton will join the coaching staff as an assistant. Thornton, who played at Duke from 2010 to 2014, returns after a successful coaching stint at Howard University, an HBCU where he served under fellow Duke alum Kenneth Blakeney.

Thornton joined Howard’s men’s basketball program in 2019 and played a pivotal role in the Bison’s resurgence. During his tenure, Howard achieved back-to-back MEAC tournament championships in 2023 and 2024, marking their first NCAA tournament appearances since 1992 . In the 2022–23 season, the Bison finished with a 22–13 overall record and an 11–3 mark in conference play, clinching the MEAC regular-season title . They secured the tournament championship with a gritty 65–64 victory over Norfolk State.

Thornton’s impact at Howard extended beyond team achievements. In his first season, he coached Charles Williams, the MEAC’s all-time leading scorer, to All-MEAC honors. He also guided Wayne Bristol Jr. to the 2019–20 MEAC Rookie of the Year award. In the 2020–21 season, Thornton was instrumental in the recruitment and development of Makur Maker, who became the first five-star recruit to commit to an HBCU since ESPN began ranking prospects in 2007.

Thornton’s return to Duke basketball brings valuable experience from his time at an HBCU, where he contributed to significant program milestones. His coaching journey, marked by player development and championship success, positions him as a promising addition to Scheyer’s staff.

As Duke basketball continues to evolve under Scheyer’s leadership, the inclusion of coaches like Thornton, who have demonstrated success at HBCUs, underscores the program’s commitment to excellence.