Mother and son overcome obstacles to graduate together at HBCU

When graduates crossed the stage at North Carolina Central University (NCCU) on May 10, one moment stood out as a testament to perseverance and family: Tamika Stanton and her son Tomantae Stanton-Jones both received degrees in a rare and emotional joint milestone at the Durham, NC HBCU.

Stanton, already a proud NCCU alumna, earned her Master’s degree in Social Work, officially becoming a “Double Eagle”—a title reserved for those who earn both undergraduate and graduate degrees from NCCU. Meanwhile, her son Tomantae graduated summa cum laude from NCCU’s School of Law.

Their inspiring academic journey began nearly 20 years ago. Stanton was just 15 years old and a student at Hillside High School in Durham when she became pregnant with Tomantae. She recalled the experience as a life-altering moment.

“Being in high school and pregnant was very challenging for me. It was my first real adult decision,” Stanton told WTVD (ABC11).

#NCCU25 | Against all odds, mother and son Tamika Stanton and Tomantae Stanton-Jones will graduate together from NCCU—Tamika earning her master’s in social work, and Tomantae graduating summa cum laude from the School of Law. A powerful story of purpose and Eagle Pride! https://t.co/Bb8nnZFFWx pic.twitter.com/DRn0KfbwpP — North Carolina Central University (@NCCU) May 10, 2025

The journey wasn’t easy. Tomantae’s father, Leniel Jones, moved with his family to Connecticut and was later incarcerated, serving a three-year sentence. For much of his early childhood, Tomantae never met his father.

“When I was 8 years old, I met my dad for the first time,” Tomantae shared with WTVD.

Return of the Father

Despite the challenges, Stanton raised her son with unwavering support from her family and community. After his release, Jones stepped up to co-parent their son and make up for lost time.

“When I came home, that’s when I really wanted to be in his life,” Jones said. “I was young, so I wasn’t thinking as far as how important it was.”

Their hard work and dedication paid off. Tomantae graduated from Hillside High School—just like his mother—and was named a Gates Scholar before attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

While Tomantae thrived at Chapel Hill, Stanton pursued her own academic goals at NCCU, first earning a bachelor’s degree and later enrolling in the master’s program in social work.

“My ultimate goal was to be finished before he finished school because I was like, ‘Oh, he is killing it. I got to show him that I can do it,'” she said.

Their graduation day marked a powerful full-circle moment. Both mother and son walked the stage at NCCU, proud of each other’s accomplishments.

“It’s been a long journey. I’d say I’m super proud of my mom,” Tomantae said.

Jones, now an entrepreneur and nonprofit founder, watched proudly from the audience. He owns two restaurants in Connecticut and runs a nonprofit mentoring at-risk youth.

“That’s why we’re here now, because this is a story for everyone to see,” Jones said. “We were young. She was 15. I was 16. And he had every reason to not be where he is right now. And he didn’t let that happen. And she didn’t let that happen. It’s never too late.”