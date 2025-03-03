Travis Hunter says time at HBCU was his best in college

Heisman Trophy winner and future top NFL Draft pick Travis Hunter continues to speak highly about his stint at HBCU Jackson State University.



The Colorado defensive back/wide receiver stopped into Louisville, KY to pick up the inaugural “Emerging G.O.A.T. Award” at View Pointe Hall in the Muhammad Ali Center. He was asked about his transition with Deion Sanders and Co. from Jackson State to Colorado, and he was very candid in his commentary.

“I’ve been with Coach Prime the whole time, so It wasn’t that much of a difference going from Jackson State to Colorado,” Hunter said. “One thing I’ll say — you have to have confidence in what you’re doing and where you are at. At an HBCU, we had so much confidence.”

Travis Hunter spent one season at Jackson State. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

Travis Hunter spent one season at Jackson State following his shocking decision to flip from Florida State to the HBCU during signing day 2021. He battled injuries in his lone season with the SWAC squad, but was a key part of the team’s run to a 12-0 regular season and a SWAC title that year before following Sanders to Colorado.

“That’s probably one of the best times of my life because as I was playing football— I was growing as a person,” Hunter continued. “I got so many brothers that went to an HBCU now. So that team right there, I feel like that’s the best time I had in college because we had a lot of fun. We enjoyed being at an HBCU, we enjoyed being inside of our skin.”



Hunter’s final game in a Jackson State uniform came in the Celebration Bowl, where he showcased the dynamic two-way skills that the rest of the college football world would soon become acquainted with. He caught a touchdown pass from Shedeur Sanders that tied the game on the last play of regulation before North Carolina Central ultimately came away with a six-point victory.

