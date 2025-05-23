Historic HBCU vs PWI crosstown hoops rivalry renewed

Norfolk, VA — College basketball fans in the 757 have something special to look forward to. Norfolk State University (NSU), a historic HBCU, and Old Dominion University (ODU), a prominent PWI, are reigniting their crosstown rivalry with a home-and-home series.

A Long-Awaited Return

The series begins in the 2025–26 season with ODU hosting the first game at Chartway Arena. The rivalry continues the following year when NSU hosts at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall.

These are not just games but a celebration of basketball heritage in Norfolk, VA.

Excitement from Both Sides

NSU Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb expressed the significance of the series:

“This is tremendous news not only for Norfolk State and Old Dominion fans, but all basketball fans in the Hampton Roads community… I am confident that our fanbase’s presence will be heard loud and clear in both arenas.”

NSU Head Coach Robert Jones added:

“Two storied basketball programs will now compete for the next two years… at least. We are excited about this crosstown rivalry.”

From ODU, Head Coach Jeff Jones shared his enthusiasm:

“This is a great opportunity to compete in front of our fans in the 757… GAME ON! GO MONARCHS!!!”

A Historic HBCU Rivalry Renewed

The rivalry began in 1965 and has been marked by periods of intense competition. ODU currently leads the series 15–6, but the last game was played in 2017. The renewed matchups offer a fresh chapter in the long-standing series. Over the years, the series has seen periods of dominance by both programs. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, Norfolk State University held the upper hand, while Old Dominion University took control in the late 1970s through the 1980s. Since 1981, however, the teams have met only four times, with the most recent encounter occurring at the neutral-site Norfolk Scope in 2017.

More importantly, they spotlight HBCUs like Norfolk State’s critical role in shaping college athletics and community identity.

What It Means for the Community

This rivalry does more than just put two local teams on the court. It brings together fanbases, showcases regional talent, and celebrates a shared sports culture in Norfolk.

With the return of this historic HBCU vs PWI rivalry, excitement is building across Hampton Roads — and basketball fans won’t want to miss a moment.