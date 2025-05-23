Michael Vick mentor, Virginia football legend dies at 73

The Virginia football community is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved figures. Tommy Reamon, a former NFL running back and legendary high school coach, passed away at 73. His legacy is deeply rooted in mentorship, notably his transformative influence on athletes like Michael Vick, the new head HBCU football coach at Norfolk State University.

From NFL Fields to High School Sidelines

Born in Virgilinia, Virginia, Reamon began his football journey at George Washington Carver High School and went on to shine at the University of Missouri. Drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1974, Reamon’s career later took him into coaching, where he made a lasting impact on high school football in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia.

Guiding Michael Vick to Greatness

Among the many young athletes Reamon coached, none stood out more than Michael Vick. Under Reamon’s mentorship at Ferguson and Warwick High Schools, Vick developed into one of the most electric quarterbacks of his generation. Reamon saw Vick’s potential early—and not just on the field.

He pushed Vick to consider coaching long before it became a reality. That persistence paid off when Vick was named the head football coach at Norfolk State University, Virginia’s largest HBCU, in December 2024.

Reamon’s Pride—and a Powerful Blueprint

Reamon praised Vick’s new role as a game-changer for Norfolk State. “Just that word, wow, because it’s going to change the culture,” he told WTKR. “It’s going to change the culture at Norfolk State.”

He even sees Vick following in the footsteps of Deion Sanders, whose college coaching career began with remarkable success in HBCU football at Jackson State. “He’s the model,” Reamon said of Sanders. “Tomorrow, day one of work, that boy Michael will do exactly what Deion Sanders is doing.”

According to Reamon, Vick has already spoken with Sanders and has a blueprint. While transitioning from NFL superstar to HBCU head coach is uncharted territory, Reamon had no doubt: “He’s going to be a great one,” he smiled. “He’s been around good teaching.”

Reamon was more than a coach—a passionate advocate for HBCU programs. Over the years, he guided countless student-athletes toward institutions like Norfolk State, Hampton University, and Virginia State. His work helped shine a spotlight on the power of HBCU football to shape future leaders both on and off the field.

A Legacy That Lives On

Tommy Reamon’s passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy will endure. Through his mentorship of Michael Vick and steadfast support of HBCU football, Reamon transformed lives and elevated communities. His influence will be felt for generations to come.