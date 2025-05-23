NFL franchise to host HBCU league’s media day event

NORFOLK, Va. — The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), a league comprised of six HBCU football programs, will hold its 2025 Football Media Day on Tuesday, July 22, at M&T Bank Stadium — home of the National Football League’s (NFL) Baltimore Ravens.

This marks a major milestone for the HBCU-centered conference as it continues to elevate its visibility and celebrate its deep legacy within the world of college football. The event’s venue, an NFL stadium, signals a strong partnership between the league and the professional football world.

The MEAC received a significant boost this winter when former NFL stars Michael Vick (Norfolk State) and DeSean Jackson (Delaware State) were hired as head coaches at MEAC programs.

“This is a historic milestone for the MEAC,” said MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills. “Hosting our Football Media Day at an NFL venue reflects the growing visibility, strength, and momentum of our conference. We’re thrilled to showcase our member institutions in such a dynamic and high-profile environment.”

The MEAC, composed of eight HBCU institutions, has long been a vital force in both athletics and higher education, producing NFL talent, community leaders, and cultural trailblazers. That legacy will be front and center in Baltimore.

South Carolina State went 9-2 in the regular season, claiming the MEAC title. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

“We’re proud to host the MEAC’s annual Media Day at M\&T Bank Stadium, showcasing eight of the region’s premier HBCUs,” said Ravens President Sashi Brown. “HBCUs have made profound historical, cultural, educational, and societal impacts that continue to inspire pride and progress. It’s an honor to welcome these outstanding programs and their student-athletes as they prepare for the upcoming season.”

Troy Vincent, Executive Vice President of NFL Football Operations, echoed that sentiment.



“The MEAC has long produced exceptional student athletes as well as generations of civic leaders, changemakers, and history-makers who have shaped communities and our country,” he said. “Bringing MEAC Football Media Day to Raven’s M&T stadium continues the longstanding NFL relationship with HBCUs and partnership with the MEAC.”

All conference football programs will be represented by their head coaches and select student-athletes, offering the media a chance to engage directly with the faces of HBCU football.

Additional event details, including the full television schedule for the MEAC’s *Countdown to Kickoff* media show, will be announced in early July. Media credential applications will also be released at a later date.

The 2025 MEAC football season kicks off on August 23 with the MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. The matchup between HBCU powerhouses North Carolina Central University and Southern University will air live on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET.