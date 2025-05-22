HBCU vs. Big Ten Matchup Set for HOF Series in Baltimore

Coppin State University, a proud HBCU located in Baltimore, will tip off its 2025–26 men’s basketball season with a high-profile showdown against Big Ten contender, the University of Maryland. The game is set for November 3 at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore as part of the prestigious Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame (HOF) Series, organizers announced Wednesday.

This exciting matchup marks the Hall of Fame’s return to Charm City after its successful debut in 2024. Hosted in partnership with Position Sports, the event showcases top-tier college basketball programs in premier non-conference games across the country.

Renewing a Local Rivalry

Maryland currently leads the all-time series 2–1. However, Coppin State fans still remember the Eagles’ dominant 70–53 victory in the first meeting in 1989. That game featured none other than current Coppin State head coach Larry Stewart, who was a standout forward at the time.

Since then, the Terrapins have claimed victories in 2022 and 2023. The upcoming contest offers Coppin State a chance to even the series and make a national statement.

“It’s a great opportunity for our program and institution to be part of the HOF Series in Baltimore to kick off the season,” said Stewart. “We’re excited to play a top-tier program like Maryland. I expect a packed house full of Eagle and Terrapin fans, plus the great sports fans of Baltimore.”

A Celebration of Local Basketball Culture

The 2025 Hall of Fame Series will feature a doubleheader of regional matchups. Alongside Coppin State vs. Maryland, Towson will face off against Loyola Maryland. Details on game times, tickets, and broadcast coverage will be released soon.

Melissa Meacham-Grossman, President of Position Sports, emphasized the importance of the event. “Returning to Baltimore shows the growing excitement around the HOF Series and the region’s deep love for college basketball,” she said.

Elevating HBCUs on a National Platform

For Coppin State and other HBCU programs, participating in events like the Hall of Fame Series is more than just a game—it’s a chance to elevate their visibility and competitiveness on a national stage. Facing a Big Ten opponent in their home city adds to the significance.

Fans can sign up now for presale access at www.HOFSeries.com, with more updates to come.