HBCU basketball program hires proven winner

There aren’t any coaching trades in college basketball, but two HBCU programs in the same conference got pretty darn close. Bluefield State University, a Division II program in the CIAA, has announced Luke D’Alessio as its new head men’s basketball coach. D’Alessio replaces Devin Hoehrn, who resigned his position at BSU to take the head coaching job at Fayetteville State — replacing D’Alessio.



Confused yet?



“We are thrilled to welcome Coach D’Alessio to the Big Blue family,” said Dr. Darrin Martin, Bluefield State University President. “His extensive experience and proven track record of developing competitive programs make him an ideal leader for our men’s basketball team.”

During the 2024-25 season, D’Alessio led Fayetteville State to a 23-9 record, a CIAA Southern Division title an appearance in NCAA Atlantic Region Tournament. D’Alessio was also named the CIAA and HBCU All-Stars Clarence “Big House” Gaines NCAA Division II Coach of the Year. He led Fayetteville State to the 2022 CIAA championship — its first in nearly 50 years.

“I would like to thank President Dr. Darrin Martin, Brodderick Tucker and Ryan Bailey for giving me this great opportunity,” said D’Alessio. “I am honored, blessed and privileged to represent Bluefield State University and I’m excited to build on the recent success of the men’s basketball program. I can’t wait to get started and be a part of the Big Blue family!”

D’Alessio’s coaching career includes head coaching stops at HBCU programs Bowie State University and Jackson State University in addition to Fayetteville State. His most notable success came during a decade-long run at Bowie State, where he amassed a 199-96 record and led the Bulldogs to three CIAA championships and six NCAA Division II Tournament appearances. Under his guidance, Bowie State reached the NCAA Elite Eight and the South Atlantic Region Championship, establishing the program as a perennial contender on the national stage.

In addition to his head coaching roles, D’Alessio has served in assistant coaching positions at several NCAA Division I programs, including Chicago State, South Alabama, UMBC, Canisius, and Tennessee State. His teams have consistently ranked among national leaders in scoring, assists, and defensive efficiency. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a consistent ability to recruit, mentor, and develop high-caliber student-athletes while maintaining a strong commitment to academic success and character development.

Bluefield State is coming off a 19-win season which saw it make the CIAA title game — knocking off D’Alessio’s FSU squad in the semifinals.