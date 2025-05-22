HBCU Trailblazer continues to shine at Howard University

In 2022, Janice Pettyjohn made headlines as the first woman hired full-time by the Howard University football program. Three years later, she has firmly established herself as a vital figure in the HBCU football program’s leadership. Pettyjohn now serves as Director of Player Personnel and On-Campus Recruiting. Her promotion highlights her expanding influence at Howard University, one of the most respected programs among HBCU institutions.

To understand how far she has come, it’s worth revisiting Howard’s original announcement of her hiring.

When Pettyjohn joined the Howard University football program, she had just completed college. Her development closely mirrors the Bison’s rise. Notably, she played a key role in guiding the team to MEAC championships in 2022 and 2023. In fact, her skill in recruiting and operations helped shape those winning seasons.

Coach Larry Scott praised her dedication in a previous interview. He remarked, “She kind of trailblazed the position herself with just work ethic and just making herself an asset to what we’re trying to do.”

Furthermore, Pettyjohn’s recruiting approach prioritizes talent from the DMV region—Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. As she explained, “The biggest focus is making sure that we’re recruiting at home. You want to keep the superstars at home,” she told Andscape.

Moreover, her impact extends beyond logistics and recruitment. In particular, Darius Fox, a senior lineman and key figure in the team’s offensive success, said to Andscape, “She helped me focus on more than just football. Over the years, we’ve truly become a family, and she’s the top person responsible for that.” Fox, who plays a major role on the offensive line, helped power Howard’s rushing attack in their MEAC title runs.

As her profile continued to rise, the NFL recognized her growing influence. In 2025, she was selected for the NFL Women’s Forum, a program that helps women advance in football leadership roles.

Overall, Janice Pettyjohn’s journey from middle school team manager to respected leader at Howard University showcases the expanding roles of women in collegiate sports. Her leadership also illustrates how HBCUs foster inclusive environments for emerging talent.