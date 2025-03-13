NBA vet, HBCU legend working to turn things around

BALTIMORE, MD – As the final buzzer sounded in the MEAC quarterfinals, former NBA veteran Larry Stewart walked off the court with his HBCU wearing a mix of frustration and determination in his perspiration. His Coppin State squad had just fallen short in a grueling 68-63 battle against South Carolina State. It was a game that showcased the progress his team has made but also underscored the challenges that still lie ahead.

Stewart, an HBCU basketball legend, knows what it takes to win. In 1990, he led Coppin State to its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance, putting the program on the national stage. A tough, blue-collar forward out of Philadelphia, Stewart defied the odds to carve out a six-year NBA career. He made history as the first undrafted player to earn an All-NBA Rookie Team selection. Now, as he finishes his second year as Coppin’s head coach, he’s determined to bring that same fight and resilience to his program.

Building a Competitive HBCU Program

Since taking over on May 2, 2023, Stewart has faced an uphill battle in turning Coppin State basketball into a contender. This past season was a testament to that grind. Plagued by injuries and roster limitations, the Eagles still managed to compete, showing flashes of promise.

“I most definitely think we’re right there,” Stewart said after the quarterfinal loss. “We were without our second conference scorer, Ryan Archie, all year. Two other key guys, Cam Liggins and Jonathan Dunn, weren’t available either. We’ve been shorthanded all season. But we fought through it.”

The fight was evident against South Carolina State. Coppin took control early and led at halftime. But turnovers – 13 in the second half alone – proved costly.

“We can’t play for only 20 minutes,” Stewart admitted. “When you’re up against a tough team, you have to be locked in for the full 40. The second half, we ended up with 13 turnovers and a half. That took away shots. We ended up scoring 22 points in the second half. You can’t do those things when you play very tough and deep teams.”

Despite the setback, Stewart refuses to dwell on the negatives. He sees the progress, the buy-in from his players, and the competitive spirit they’ve developed. “We just need to add a few more pieces,” he said. “And we’ll be right there.”

Peter Oduro has been a workhorse down low for Coppin State this season. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)

From Philly to the NBA to Coppin State

Growing up in Philadelphia, Stewart learned early what it meant to battle through adversity. That mentality has shaped his coaching style.

“I’m from Philly,” Stewart said. “I don’t know any other way. We grind. We don’t make excuses. These guys will tell you, I just try to motivate them and keep them light on the stadium as the next-man-up mentality. We fought, man. That’s what we’re about.”

His players have adopted that mindset. Guard Toby Nnadozie, one of Coppin’s key contributors, credits Stewart for instilling that toughness in the team.

“It’s been an honor playing for Coach Stewart,” Nnadozie said. “He was Mr. Coppin back in his day. He went to the NBA. And he’s teaching us not just about basketball, but how to be better men. It’s deeper than the game.”

Stewart sees the same grit in his players that he saw growing up in Philly. “You don’t come from North Philly and not learn how to fight for what you want,” Stewart said. “I tell my guys all the time, basketball is life. You handle adversity on this court the same way you do in real life—by working harder, staying tough, and never backing down.”

Looking Ahead: Coppin State’s Future in HBCU Basketball

With Year Two now in the books, Stewart is already looking toward next season. He’s focused on recruiting, developing his returning players, and making sure Coppin State basketball takes another step forward.

“I appreciate my guys for fighting all year,” he said. “Now, it’s about getting back to work and building for next year. We will get better results.”

For Larry Stewart, Coppin State is more than just a coaching job – it’s home. He’s determined to restore the HBCU basketball program to prominence, just like he did as a player over 30 years ago.

And if there’s one thing that’s certain, it’s that Larry Stewart isn’t backing down from the challenge.