HBCU students win Emmy award for band documentary

HBCU excellence has struck gold—literally. A group of Southern University students has made history by winning a prestigious Emmy Award for their documentary The Hidden Sport, which celebrates the legendary Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band.

The Emmy was awarded at the 45th Annual Sports Emmy Awards in New York City, where students Loren Sullivan, Verbon Muhammad, Sydney Cuillier, Ashley Lovelace, and Eric White—collectively known as “The Dream Team”—were recognized for their work. Their short film highlights the intense physicality, precision, and passion required to be a part of the Human Jukebox, reframing the band not just as halftime entertainment, but as athletes in their own right.

Produced through a national $40,000 HBCU sports broadcasting grant competition sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company and the Foundation of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, The Hidden Sport pushes the boundaries of how we define athleticism. With powerful interviews, dynamic visuals, and a culturally resonant narrative, the film shows that marching band demands the same grit, endurance, and discipline as any sport.

The Emmy win is a milestone for HBCU students and a powerful reminder of the cultural force that is the Human Jukebox. The students plan to use part of the grant funds to support scholarships and enhance resources for the Human Jukebox Media Team, continuing the cycle of excellence and legacy at Southern University.

Congratulations to Southern University, the Human Jukebox, and the Emmy-winning student filmmakers for proving that when it comes to telling our stories, HBCUs continue to lead the way.