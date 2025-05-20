HBCU AD lays out path for potential Division I move

As Tuskegee University continues to modernize its athletic infrastructure and celebrate record-setting achievements, the conversation around a potential move to NCAA Division I competition continues to linger around the HBCU. While the university has not made any formal declaration, Director of Athletics Reginald Ruffin acknowledged that the decision ultimately lies in the hands of President Dr. Mark Brown and the university’s board of trustees.

“That will not be a decision alone by me,” Ruffin told HBCU Gameday’s Steven J. Gaither. “It’s going to be President Mark Brown… what he wants to see in the next… three-year plan, his five-year plan—what he sees in athletics.”

The buzz surrounding Tuskegee’s future comes at a time when the university is seeing measurable success across multiple sports. Ruffin noted that during the 2024–25 academic year alone, Tuskegee played for seven conference championships and came away with three titles while finishing as runner-up in four others.

“That’s a lot of championships,” he emphasized.

There are currently 23 Division I HBCUs. Twelve of them are in the SWAC, with eight residing in the MEAC and three others in non-HBCU leagues. For Tuskegee, a move up would mean not only meeting NCAA requirements in sports sponsorship and scholarships but also sustaining success and funding at a higher level.

Ruffin emphasized that the university’s top priority is maintaining full support for its current programs.

An aerial view of Tuskegee University’s Cleve Abbott Stadium.





“You have to also make sure you’re maintaining your sports, and not only maintaining sports—you gotta be supporting your sports,” he said.

According to Ruffin, both President Brown and former president Dr. Charlotte Morris made full athletic funding a priority—setting the foundation for what could be a long-term trajectory toward Division I. That administrative support has paid dividends according to Ruffin.

However, Ruffin made clear that for now, Tuskegee remains focused on building where it is—with one eye on the future.



“For now we’re just going to continue to sell out the crowd, and we have to go play FCS schools and be your largest attendance when we play those schools — until the president and the administration, decide, hey, it’s time to to make that next step,” Ruffin said. “But right now, Steven, I think we’re grounded where we’re planted and we’re planted where we grounded. And we are just going to do what we can to continue building the legacy of Tuskegee University,

With a revitalized campus, major facility upgrades, and growing support from alumni and the community, the foundation is being laid for the university to make a serious evaluation. But Ruffin reiterated that such a move must align with the university’s strategic vision—not just athletic ambition.

For now, Tuskegee University remains one of the most successful and tradition-rich programs in HBCU athletics. Whether that legacy will one day extend to the Division I level remains to be seen, but the infrastructure, leadership, and success metrics are increasingly pointing toward the possibility.