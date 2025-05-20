HBCU Star Anim Dankwah returns home, Signs with CFL

HBCU standout Anim Dankwah is officially returning to his roots in the CFL. The former Howard University offensive lineman has signed with the Toronto Argonauts, launching his professional career in the CFL. For Dankwah, this move is more than a contract—it’s a homecoming to the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

Dankwah grew up in Brampton, Ontario, a city just northwest of Toronto. After being born in Ghana, he moved to Brampton, where he discovered football. That foundation launched him on a path through prep school in the U.S., eventually leading to a breakout career at Howard.

While at Howard, Dankwah started 39 games at left tackle and earned First Team All-MEAC honors in 2022 and 2023. He helped the Bison win a share of the MEAC title in 2022, their first since 1993. In January 2024, he was invited to the NFL Combine—the first Howard player in 10 years to earn that honor.

Following the 2024 NFL Draft, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and later joined the Washington Commanders’practice squad. Although released in May 2025, he gained valuable experience and exposure at the pro level.

The Argonauts originally drafted Dankwah in the sixth round of the 2024 CFL Draft. Now, he brings elite size, Canadian pride, and HBCU toughness to their offensive front.

As Toronto prepares for CFL training camp, all eyes will be on the 6-foot-8, 353-pound lineman. His story—from Ghana to Brampton to Howard to the pros.

