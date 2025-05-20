HBCU Hall of Famer takes over DII basketball program

Benedict College has hired Dannton Jackson as its new head men’s basketball coach. Jackson brings a Hall of Fame pedigree to the Division II HBCU basketball program.

He made his name at Xavier University of Louisiana, an NAIA HBCU, where he became the all-time winningest coach in men’s basketball history. In 2024, the NAIA school honored him with induction into its Hall of Fame.

A Proven Leader in HBCU Athletics

“We’re excited to welcome such a talented coach with a rich history of success to lead the Benedict Tigers,” said Willie Washington, Director of Athletics at Benedict College.

“Coach Jackson is a Hall of Fame Coach who has a proven track record and possesses the experience, talent, and determination to advance our basketball team to the next level… Coach Jackson has an unwavering commitment to helping players develop the discipline required to succeed academically and achieve both their professional and personal goals.”

Over 17 seasons at Xavier, Jackson built a winning legacy. His teams delivered 11 20-win seasons and captured five Gulf Coast Athletic Conference regular-season titles. They won three straight from 2011 to 2014 and reached the NAIA national tournament 10 times. He led the program to nationals in each of his final six years.

A New Chapter for the Tigers

Before coming to Benedict, Jackson served as head coach and deputy athletic director at Talladega College. Under his leadership, the team achieved a 54-33 record over three seasons. Earning wins against NCAA Division I and SIAC teams.

“I’m truly blessed and excited to join Benedict College,” Jackson said. “This is a special place with a proud legacy. I’m ready to get to work. My goal is to build a program that our students, alumni, and the entire Benedict family can be proud of. We’re going to compete, grow as men, and win the right way—together.”

HBCU Legacy and Vision

Dannton Jackson’s arrival marks more than just a coaching change. His deep roots in HBCU athletics and consistent record of success make him the right leader to elevate Benedict College’s basketball program.