Penny Hardaway assistant named HC at Memphis HBCU

LeMoyne-Owen College, an HBCU in Memphis, TN, has named Faragi Phillips, an assistant coach at the University of Memphis under Penny Hardaway, its new head men’s basketball coach.

After two challenging seasons, LeMoyne-Owen seeks to rebuild its basketball program. Phillips brings valuable experience to this HBCU. During his time there, the Tigers achieved some of their best results in years.

In Phillips’s first season under Penny Hardaway, the team posted a 26-9 record. They won their first American Athletic Conference (AAC) championship and defeated the #1-ranked Houston Cougars. That victory marked the first time in program history that Memphis beat the top-ranked team in the nation. The Tigers also earned back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances during Phillips’ tenure.

Phillips played a key role in player development. He helped guide All-American guard Kendric Davis, who led the AAC in scoring and assists and earned MVP honors in the conference tournament. In addition, David Jones emerged as a top performer, earning All-AAC First Team recognition and leading the league in scoring.

Faragi Phillips

Before joining Memphis, Phillips worked as an assistant at Vanderbilt University under Jerry Stackhouse. There, he helped develop future NBA players Aaron Nesmith and Saben Lee. He also mentored Scotty Pippen Jr., who led the scoring in the SEC.

Phillips now takes over the LeMoyne-Owen Magicians from former NBA star Bonzi Wells. Wells served as head coach from 2021 to 2024. During his time, the program focused on player development but struggled to achieve consistent success on the court.

A former standout at Mississippi Valley State—another HBCU— Faragi Phillips led the Delta Devils to the 1996 NCAA Tournament, where they faced the Allen Iverson-led Georgetown Hoyas. With his first-hand understanding of the history and value of historically Black colleges and universities, his return to HBCU basketball brings hope for a fresh start at LeMoyne-Owen.

Looking ahead to the 2025–26 season, Phillips plans to focus on recruiting and building a competitive team. With his experience and deep Memphis ties, the Magicians may be poised for a turnaround.