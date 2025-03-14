Benedict College parts ways with basketball coach

Artis Maddox is no longer the head men’s basketball coach at Benedict College sources have confirmed to HBCU Gameday. On the school’s athletic website the staff directory lists the head men’s basketball coach position as “TBA.”

Maddox struggled out of the gate during his first of seven seasons at Benedict. In the 2018-19 season Benedict finished with a 4-24 overall record. The following season the Tigers nearly reached the 500 mark going 14-16 overall. In the shortened COVID season of 2020-21 Benedict only played in 10 games going 9-1. The following three seasons would be the high water mark for Maddox winning 22, 22 and 23 games in those season respectively.

But this past season ended much like the first season with Benedict finishing 6-22 overall. The Tigers were 6-14 in the SIAC, losing all of its out of conference games.

Maddox came to Benedict after serving as head coach at Florida Memorial University for three seasons. The major achievement on his resume prior to coming to Benedict was being an assistant at Mountain State University where he helped lead the Cougars to the 2003-04 NAIA Division I national championship.

As a player Maddox attended Edward Waters College where he averaged 14 points and six rebounds before transferring after two seasons. He finished his career at Mountain State.

Artis Maddox replaced Fred Watson who left Benedict for Miles College after the 2017-18 season. Maddox lost the SIAC Championship game in 2023, and was knocked out of the tournament early in 2024 but still received an at-large bid to the NCAA playoffs. The Benedict men last won an SIAC Championship in the 2014-15 season under Watson.