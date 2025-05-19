HBCU Player of the Year signs with UFL

Despite a record-shattering collegiate career, Virginia Union star Jada Byers was not selected in the NFL Draft nor signed by any NFL teams. However, the HBCU standout is getting a professional opportunity—he is signing with the UFL’s Memphis Showboats, according to a report from Steve Wyche of NFL Network.

Byers, widely regarded as a generational talent at running back in HBCU football history, was named the 2024 Deacon Jones Award winner, an honor given to the top player in HBCU football. He also earned Black College Football Hall of Fame Player of the Year and CIAA Offensive Player of the Year accolades.

The Virginia Union senior capped off his remarkable collegiate career as the school’s all-time leading rusher. Nationally, he ranks second all-time in both CIAA and HBCU football history with 2,061 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns in the 2024 season alone. His legendary status was cemented with a record-breaking performance against Bowie State on October 26, where he rushed for 324 yards and six touchdowns, including a stunning 75-yard score.

Virginia Union running back Jada Byers scores a touchdown.

Though Byers was overlooked by the NFL, his signing with the UFL offers him a platform to showcase his talent and continue his football journey. His combination of vision, speed, and durability makes him a dangerous weapon out of the backfield, and the Memphis Showboats may have landed one of the biggest steals in alternative professional football.

Byers’ journey reflects the resilience often required of HBCU athletes striving for recognition at the professional level. With the UFL as his new stage, he’ll look to prove that his name belongs among the best—regardless of league.