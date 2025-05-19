HBCU gifted $1 million from Law & Order star

Award-winning actress S. Epatha Merkerson has made a generous $1 million donation to Talladega College, an Alabama HBCU, according to multiple media reports.

Merkerson served as the keynote speaker for the Alabama-based institution’s 150th commencement ceremony, held on May 4. Talladega College is the oldest private historically Black college in the state.

Rica Lewis-Payton, chair of the college’s Board of Trustees, praised the gift and highlighted its significance.

“This contribution will have a profound impact on our college,” Lewis-Payton said in a statement to WIAT CBS 42. “It ensures that Talladega remains a beacon in the community—nurturing and developing future generations of leaders. We are truly fortunate to have generous supporters like Ms. Merkerson, who believe in our mission and are committed to investing in our future.”

In recognition of her contributions and accomplishments, the college awarded Merkerson an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters.

Importance of giving back

Reflecting on her donation, Merkerson shared her motivation. “It’s important to give back,” she said in a televised interview. “I’ve had a fortunate career, and during my visit here, I met some incredible people who welcomed me warmly. It felt like home. I’m inspired by what this college has accomplished over the past 150 years.”

Best known for her long-running role as Lieutenant Anita Van Buren on Law & Order, she appeared in over 390 episodes. Merkerson currently stars as Sharon Goodwin on NBC’s Chicago Med. Her acclaimed film roles include Lackawanna Blues, Radio, and Black Snake Moan. She earned an Emmy and Golden Globe for her powerful performance in Lackawanna Blues. A celebrated stage actress, she has also appeared in Broadway productions such as The Piano Lesson. Merkerson’s career reflects her depth, versatility, and lasting impact on American entertainment.

Merkerson didn’t attend an HBCU, she earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. Prior to that, she attended Eastern Michigan University but transferred to Wayne State to focus more specifically on her theater studies.