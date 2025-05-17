HBCU Graduation flexes with Boots on the Ground dance

Virginia State University’s 2025 commencement ceremonies turned into unforgettable celebrations of HBCU culture and unity on Saturday as graduates in both ceremonies broke into the viral “Boots on the Ground” dance—sparked by a surprise moment led by VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah.

The university held two commencement exercises inside the VSU Multipurpose Center. The morning ceremony at 8:30 a.m. honored graduates from the College of Education and the College of Humanities & Social Sciences. The afternoon ceremony at 1:30 p.m. celebrated those graduating from the College of Agriculture, College of Engineering & Technology, College of Natural & Health Sciences, and the Reginald F. Lewis College of Business.

Our graduates are ready to hit the ground running. In fact, they already got their " BOOTS ON THE GROUND." pic.twitter.com/0MONhEj697 — Virginia State University (@VSU_1882) May 17, 2025

In both ceremonies, just after the turning of the tassels and before students crossed the stage, President Abdullah invited graduates to look beneath their seats. There, they found handheld fans—placed intentionally as a nod to the popular lyric from 803Fresh’s hit: “Where them fans at?”

What made the moment even more adorable on the livestream of the event was the sign language interpreter getting in on the action and dancing on screen.

President Abdullah encouraged the new HBCU graduates to dance along or simply enjoy the moment. As the beat dropped, students erupted into movement, clapping the fans in rhythm and performing the viral “Boots on the Ground” dance. The celebratory interlude lasted about 1 minute and 20 seconds, capturing the joy, pride, and cultural richness of the VSU Class of 2025.