HBCU band stars in new 803Fresh video

Viral sensation 803Fresh, known for his hit single “Boots on the Ground,” recently teamed up with the South Carolina State University Marching Band to shoot the official music video on the campus of the Orangeburg, SC HBCU.

The artist’s impact continues to grow, with the state of South Carolina officially designating May 1 as “Boots on the Ground Day” to honor his international success and cultural influence.

The Marching 101 is featured prominently in the music video, which was teased on Wednesday during a television appearance with Sherri Shepherd. The version shown on the show began with a drone shot above the Oliver C. Dawson stadium at SCSU. It quickly cuts to a montage of band members, dancers and fraternity and sorority members on camera.

803Fresh’s hit track has captured widespread attention, even earning nods from major celebrities like Beyoncé. Currently on her Cowboy Carter tour, Beyoncé performed the song while 803Fresh was in the audience at a recent concert.

The singer made the guest appearance on Wednesday on The Sherri Show, where he promoted the song and led a live dance tutorial for viewers.

803Fresh is from Columbia, SC and decided to promote the HBCU culture as a part of his song by featuring SCSU.

The official full music video for “Boots on the Ground” dropped Thursday morning on the 803Fresh YouTube Channel. The video has at least one minute’s worth of camera time from the HBCU campus and intercuts frequently with the featured students.

803Fresh Discography

His catalog showcases a mix of party anthems, storytelling, and viral dance hits. Here’s a look at his official discography to date:

One of 803Fresh’s earlier releases, this track introduced fans to his smooth delivery and late-night vibes.

Gritty and confident, this song added edge to his evolving style, marking him as an artist unafraid to make bold statements.

His breakout hit, this track took the internet by storm with its high-energy beat and signature dance. It became a cultural moment, earning a dedicated day in South Carolina and recognition from major celebrities.

A melodic switch-up, this single highlighted a more playful and rhythmic side of 803Fresh’s sound.

Mixing raw honesty with catchy production, the track dives into late-night escapism and emotional reflection.

Assertive and bold, “Big Dog” solidified 803Fresh’s voice as one of strength and self-assurance in the Southern rap landscape.

Capitalizing on the original’s viral success, this version breaks down the song’s dance steps, making it a go-to for fans learning the choreography.