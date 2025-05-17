Florida A&M student claims he is being suspended for protest

A controversy at HBCU Florida A&M University has sparked debate after a student activist claimed he is facing suspension and housing loss following his protest efforts.



Elijah Hooks, a political science major from Chipley, Florida, organized a major May 14 rally at the HBCU’s Will Packer Performing Arts Amphitheater to oppose the potential appointment of Marva Johnson as FAMU’s next president. The protest featured remarks from Packer and others, while Hooks also launched a Change.org petition titled “FAMU Deserves Better,” which received over 12,500 signatures.

Despite the outcry, FAMU trustees voted 8-4 on May 16 to select Johnson as the university’s next president, pending approval by the Board of Governors. Hooks, who spoke during the meeting’s public comment session, was escorted out shortly after his remarks. He later said the university notified him via email that he was facing possible disciplinary action, prompting concerns that his activism was being punished.

While Hooks declined to share the university’s email, he questioned its timing and described feeling ashamed and disheartened, adding, “I really, truly love FAMU.”

The HBCU’s Vice President of Student Affairs, William E. Hudson Jr., denied the disciplinary action was connected to the protest, citing an unrelated ongoing matter but offered no further details due to privacy guidelines.

Hooks said he received permission to attend and speak at the meeting and was confused by the disciplinary language in the email. His removal from the meeting raised concerns, especially from Board of Trustees chair Kristin Harper, a Florida A&M alumna and former SGA president, who appeared visibly disturbed by the situation.

The controversy highlights the tensions that can arise between student activism and administration decisions at HBCUs, especially during critical leadership transitions.