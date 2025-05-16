NCAA D2 Track could see several HBCU champs

The 2025 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships, held May 22–24 at CSU Pueblo’s ThunderBowl in Colorado, will feature a record-setting presence of HBCU athletes. Many enter with top-10 seedings, bringing both momentum and expectations.

Why it matters: More high-ranking qualifiers from HBCUs signals increasing parity and investment in Black college track and field programs.

Top HBCU Sprinters Are Among the Nation’s Best

Freshman Tyson Williams from Johnson C. Smith headlines the men’s sprints, seeded 2nd nationally in the 200m (20.17) and tied for 12th in the 100m (10.21). At Lincoln University (Mo.), veteran Reuben Nichols brings strength in the 200m (22nd, 20.80) and 400m (13th, 46.46).

On the women’s side, Shantae George of Lincoln (Mo.) ranks 6th in the 200m (23.27) and 16th in the 100m (11.43), anchoring both of the school’s nationally ranked relays.

Why it matters: Top seedings from Williams and George could translate into national titles and team points.

HBCU Relay Squads Carry Podium Potential

Lincoln (Mo.) brings depth and speed in relays. The men’s 4x400m team is ranked 2nd (3:06.23), and the women’s 4x400m squad shares the same ranking (3:37.88). The 4x100m relay team is ranked 3rd (45.12), reinforcing Lincoln’s strength in team events.

Why it matters: These relays are built not just for qualifying—but for winning.

SIAC schools have built sprinting powerhouses

Kibren Moore of Albany State is competing in the 100m (15th, 10.25), 200m (7th, 20.51), and the 4x100m relay. Darrian Clarke of Benedict College is seeded 20th in the 200m (20.77), and his team’s 4x100m relay is ranked 6th nationally at 40.18.

Albany State’s Cadence Cray will also race in the 200m (17th, 23.43), while teammate Nathalia Rowe holds the 6th seed in the women’s 400m hurdles (58.83).

Why it matters: These programs are turning conference dominance into national relevance.

Mohamed Adoni (right) will look to compete for the national title in the 110m, and 400m hurdles.

Hurdlers Prove HBCUs Can Coach the Details

In technical events like the hurdles, HBCUs have strong representation:

Mohamed Adoini (Johnson C. Smith): 110m hurdles (9th), 400m hurdles (10th)

110m hurdles (9th), 400m hurdles (10th) Jaevon Riley (Claflin): 400m hurdles (10th)

400m hurdles (10th) Sharim Hamilton (Lincoln – Mo.): 400m hurdles (13th)

400m hurdles (13th) Clinton Laguerre (Lincoln – Mo.): 400m hurdles (17th)

400m hurdles (17th) Jermiah Alibey (Morehouse): 400m hurdles (18th)

400m hurdles (18th) Shawn Jarrett II (Tuskegee): Also among the top qualifiers

Also among the top qualifiers Odeshia Nanton (Lincoln – Mo.): Women’s 400m hurdles (11th)

Why it matters: Success in hurdles reflects disciplined coaching and well-rounded athletic development.

Middle-Distance Runners Bring Versatility

In the men’s 400m, Samuel Vessat (Edward Waters) is seeded 8th (46.18), with Michael Simmons Jr. (Morehouse) at 13th (46.42). Zion Murry (Claflin) will compete in the 800m (18th, 1:49.25).

On the women’s side, Shevanae Thomas (Lincoln – Mo.) is 12th in the 400m (53.41), and Kamani Johns (Lincoln – Pa.) is 19th (53.89). Shaneal Clarke-Giddings (Lincoln – Mo.) holds the 13th seed in the 800m (2:07.52).

Why it matters: These athletes add balance to sprint-heavy squads, expanding HBCUs’ scoring potential.

Final Takeaway: HBCUs Are Poised to Make Noise

This year’s championship marks a turning point. HBCUs are sending more top-ranked athletes than ever before. With strong relay teams and individual medal contenders, these programs are no longer underdogs—they’re contenders.

Why it matters: Success at the national level opens doors to funding, recognition, and future recruiting advantages, helping HBCU programs continue to thrive.