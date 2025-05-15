HBCU big man goes from D2 to D1

Oigen Ayo, a 6-foot-9 forward from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is on the move from one HBCU to another, making the jump from Division II Kentucky State to Division I Tennessee State. The transfer marks a significant transition for Ayo, who will take his versatile skillset from the SIAC to the OVC as he continues his HBCU basketball journey.

Ayo had a productive two-year run at Kentucky State, starting nearly every game for the Thorobreds. During the 2024–25 season, he averaged 13.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. His standout performances included a 26-point game at Morehouse and a 16-rebound showing against Lane. The big man showed improvement in nearly every statistical category, especially on the defensive end, where he racked up 31 blocks and 15 steals on the season.

His move to Tennessee State will give the Tigers a much-needed boost in frontcourt depth and experience. Ayo is expected to stretch the floor with his improved three-point shooting (over 30% on the season) while maintaining a strong inside presence. Tennessee State, a rising HBCU program in the Ohio Valley Conference, is positioning itself for a breakthrough campaign, and the addition of a proven HBCU talent like Ayo aligns with its competitive goals.

Ayo’s transfer also highlights a growing trend of inter-HBCU movement, as players increasingly seek out opportunities to compete at the highest possible level while remaining within the HBCU ecosystem. For Tennessee State, landing a player with Ayo’s size, skill, and HBCU experience could be a key piece in its pursuit of postseason play.

With two strong years already behind him, Ayo now looks to make an immediate impact at the Division I level.