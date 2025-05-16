Johnson C. Smith looks to revitilaze hoops legacy with new hires

Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) is ushering in a new era for its basketball programs. It has announced the appointments of Antwain Banks as the permanent head coach for men’s basketball and Vanessa Taylor returning to lead the women’s team. These strategic moves aim to revitalize the Golden Bulls’ presence in HBCU athletics.

Coach Banks, who stepped in as interim head coach in May 2024, has been officially named the 14th head coach in the program’s history. Under his interim leadership, the men’s team achieved a 15-13 overall record and secured its first CIAA Tournament win since 2020, finishing 8-8 in league play. Banks brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at IUPUI and Alabama A&M. Banks was instrumental in developing top defensive teams and mentoring all-conference players.

Hoops Legacy

The men’s basketball program has been a cornerstone of JCSU’s athletic success. Under the leadership of Coach Stephen Joyner Sr., who served for 36 years. The Golden Bulls secured three CIAA Tournament Championships in 2001, 2008, and 2009. Joyner’s tenure culminated in over 600 career wins, making him the winningest coach in JCSU history and placing him third in CIAA men’s basketball history for total victories.

On the women’s side, Vanessa Taylor returns to JCSU after more than a decade away. She was the head coach from 2001 to 2012, amassing a 215-112 record. Her coaching journey includes a head coaching role at North Carolina Central University. She held assistant positions at Coastal Carolina University, Queens University of Charlotte, and Lander University. Taylor’s extensive experience and previous success with the Golden Bulls position her well to lead the women’s program back to its former glory.

Under Coach Taylor’s leadership, the Golden Bulls made five NCAA DII Women’s Basketball Championship appearances (2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, and 2012). During the 2010-11 season, Coach Taylor led the program to a 26-5 overall record, the best in school history.

Brick x Brick with JCSU Women’s Basketball

The women’s basketball program has recently been in the spotlight through HBCU Gameday’s “Brick x Brick” docuseries. The five-part series provided an in-depth look at the team’s challenges and triumphs during the 2024-2025 season. The series highlighted the team’s resilience as they navigated a season with only nine active players and through a change at head coach. Offering fans unprecedented behind-the-scenes access. Episodes are available on HBCUGameday.com and air Sundays at 7 PM on Fox Soul.

With these leadership changes, JCSU looks to strengthen its basketball programs and reclaim its legacy within HBCU athletics.