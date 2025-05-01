DII hoops star transfers to rival DI HBCU

Former Morehouse College star Cedric Taylor II will begin his next chapter of HBCU basketball at Howard University this fall, he recently announced on social media.

“From Foes to Family #TheDreamFactory?,” Taylor posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Taylor’s decision comes after the ex-Tigers’ guard entered the transfer portal on March 21, following a 2024-25 season where he led Morehouse in scoring (averaged 15.6 ppg).

“I have enjoyed my time at Morehouse and it will always be a special place for me,” Taylor previously wrote in a letter on X. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank my extended family for their unwavering support and motivation, Coach Whittler for recruiting me directly from high school and all who assisted in my development on and off the court.”

DII Hoops Star

Taylor spent two seasons at Morehouse, totaling 765 points, 76 steals, 65 blocks, 116 assists, and 353 rebounds (261 of which were defensive), while shooting 42.7% from the floor across 56 games. After a promising freshman campaign, Taylor took his game to new heights as a sophomore.

In addition to serving as the Tigers’ leading scorer, Taylor led Morehouse in steals (47), blocks (37), and rebounds (202) while finishing second on the team in assists (89) through 30 games last season. He averaged double-figure point totals in 26 games as a sophomore, including an impressive performance against Howard University in a shocking HBCU hoops upset in January 2025. Taylor finished with 17 points on 6-of-13 shots, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 40 minutes of action.

Taylor played a key role in helping Morehouse College to an 18-14 overall record and a 14-7 mark in SIAC play. The Maroon Tigers secured the No. 2 seed in the SIAC East during the league’s conference tournament in March. However, Central State, the No. 3 seed in the SIAC West, eliminated Morehouse in the quarterfinals of this year’s tournament.

Taylor earned first-team All-SIAC recognition and received the Elite 16 award, the conference’s highest academic honor.