Morehouse tabs ACC assistant, HBCU alum as next hoops HC

ATLANTA, GA | Morehouse College has announced the hiring of Larry Dixon as the 14th head men’s basketball coach in program history. This milestone move marks a significant new chapter for the Maroon Tigers. Dixon, a veteran coach with ties to North Carolina State University, brings over two decades of experience at the collegiate level and becomes the first head coach outside the Arthur McAfee coaching tree to lead the HBCU program since 1965.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Dixon to the Morehouse family,” said Harold Ellis ’92, Director of Athletics at Morehouse College. “Larry is a championship coach, having coached on all collegiate levels, and he brings a wealth of experience, a proven commitment to student-athlete development, and a fresh perspective that aligns with our mission to achieve excellence both on and off the court.”

Dixon’s coaching pedigree includes stints as an assistant and associate head coach at multiple Division I programs, most recently serving on the coaching staff at North Carolina State. Other stops include the University of South Florida, Georgia Southern, Winthrop University, East Carolina University, South Carolina State, and St. Andrews College.

Known for his defensive acumen, strong recruiting ties throughout the Southeast, and a reputation for developing talent, Dixon has helped guide multiple programs to postseason success during his career. During his stops, Dixon has helped guide teams to three NCAA tournament berths (Final Four 2023-24, 2009-10, 2007-08), two CBI tournament berths (Championship 2018-19, 2016-17) three conference tournament championships (ACC 2023-24, Big South 2009-10, 2007-08), and two regular season championships (Big South 2007-08, MEAC 2003-04).

Larry Dixon – New Morehouse MBB head coach

His appointment marks a pivotal moment for the storied Morehouse basketball program. Since 1965, every Maroon Tigers head coach has either been Arthur McAfee, the legendary architect of the program, or a direct product of his coaching tree. Dixon’s hiring is the first major departure from that lineage in 60 years, signaling a new era while honoring the foundational legacy built over the past century. Dixon becomes only the fifth person to coach Morehouse since the conclusion of World War II.

“I’m honored, humbled, and excited to join Morehouse College and lead one of the most historic and respected programs in HBCU basketball,” said Dixon. “This is a program with deep tradition and great potential. I’m excited to build on that legacy, connect with our alumni, and get to work with a group of young men who are striving for excellence. I am thankful to AD Ellis and President (Dr. David) Thomas for giving me this opportunity.”

Dixon graduated from Johnson C. Smith University (Charlotte, N.C.) in 1996, where he was a four-year HBCU letterman. Following his junior season, he was named the team’s most improved player and the top defensive player after his senior season. As a sophomore, he helped the Golden Bulls to a pair of CIAA Southern Division titles and a championship game appearance.



Dixon will be officially introduced at a press conference on Monday, May 19, at 10 a.m. at Forbes Arena.