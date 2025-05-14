FAMU raises eyebrows in search for new president

The emergence of Marva Johnson as a finalist for the position of president at Florida A&M University has sparked a lot of discussion. The longtime president of the NAACP’s Florida State Conference has voiced strong objections to the ongoing presidential search at FAMU, citing concerns about political interference and a lack of transparency.

In a letter sent to state officials, Adora Obi Nweze, who also serves on the NAACP’s national board, expressed “grave concerns” over the integrity of the process, warning she is prepared to pursue advocacy and legal action if necessary. Nweze, who received an honorary doctorate from FAMU in 2021, has led the state NAACP chapter since 2000.

“The search is being dangerously derailed,” Nweze wrote. “An individual lacking the necessary academic and administrative qualifications has been inserted into the pool of candidates under circumstances strongly suggesting political interference.”

Though she did not name any candidate directly, her remarks appear to reference Marva Johnson, a Charter Communications executive and former chair of the Florida Board of Education. Johnson’s emergence as a presidential finalist has stirred controversy within the FAMU community, with critics alleging her name was added late in the process after the original finalists had been interviewed and voted on.

Johnson’s connections to both former Gov. Rick Scott and current Gov. Ron DeSantis have fueled speculation that her candidacy was politically motivated.

Growing coalition takes issue with FAMU search

Nweze joined a growing coalition of alumni, students, civic groups and education advocates calling for the search to be restarted. She urged the FAMU Board of Trustees to “recommit to a fair and untainted process” that reflects the university’s legacy of academic excellence.

However, restarting the process appears unlikely. A recent effort by trustee Earnie Ellison to suspend and redo the search was rejected, and Ellison later resigned from the board.

Florida law also limits transparency. A 2022 statute shields presidential searches from public records and open meeting laws until finalists are named.

The other three finalists—Rondall Allen of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Gerald Hector of the University of Central Florida, and Donald Palm, FAMU’s current COO—are set to visit campus the week of May 12. The Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote virtually on May 16, with final approval resting with the Florida Board of Governors.