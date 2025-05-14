Champion HBCU gymnast joins sister at SEC program

In a move that’s shaking up the NCAA gymnastics world, Morgan Price is headed to the University of Arkansas after an earth-shattering start to her career in HBCU gymnastics. The six-time national champion, three-time All-American, and viral sensation is leaving Fisk University after three unforgettable seasons to join her older sister, Frankie Price, with the Arkansas Gymbacks.

During her time at Fisk, Morgan didn’t just compete—she made history. As the face of the first-ever HBCU gymnastics program, she helped put Fisk on the national map. The program, founded in 2022, broke barriers as the first HBCU team to compete in NCAA gymnastics. Morgan delivered standout performances meet after meet, winning six national titles and going viral for her high-energy, high-difficulty routines. Millions watched her on social media, becoming a symbol of excellence and representation in the sport.

Morgan Price won six WCGNIC titles, including back-to-back all-around crowns in 2024 and 2025, and a full sweep of the event titles this season.

Now, she’s bringing that star power to Fayetteville. In Arkansas, she’ll reunite with Frankie, who has already built her legacy. Frankie earned All-SEC honors and delivered multiple top-10 national finishes in 2024. Together, the Price sisters bring unmatched talent, energy, and chemistry to the Gymbacks—a program known for pushing boundaries and thrilling fans.

Story of Legacy

Moreover, this move isn’t just a family reunion. It’s a powerful story of legacy, progress, and sisterhood. Morgan’s journey from HBCU history-maker to SEC contender highlights how HBCU athletes are changing the face of college gymnastics.

Price is a three-time First Team All-American and holds a 9.900+ career high on all events. With a flawless bar routine, she became the first-ever HBCU gymnast to score a Perfect 10 in February. She earned the mark en route to a 39.500 all-around score, which she earned twice in 2025 and currently stands as her personal best.

It’s a new chapter for Morgan, but one was written on the foundation of history she made at an HBCU. For Frankie, it’s a family reunion with national-title potential. And for the sport? It’s a story worth following every step of the way.

HBCU gymnastics started a movement—now, Morgan Price will show how far you can go from an HBCU..