Lineup announced for National Battle of the Bands

HOUSTON, TEXAS – At today’s press conference at NRG Stadium, Webber Marketing, in collaboration with the Harris County—Houston Sports Authority and Lone Star Sports & Entertainment, unveiled the plans for the 2025 PEPSI® National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB). Building on last year’s milestone 10th anniversary energy, this year’s event promises an even more powerful celebration of HBCU musical excellence, cultural pride, and community engagement.

The 2025 PEPSI National Battle of the Bands returns to Houston on Saturday, August 23, at NRG Stadium. Official events kick off Friday, August 22, and the event celebrates the best in band culture, youth talent, and community impact.

“Each year, we strive to elevate the platform and the experience,” said Derek Webber, CEO of Webber Marketing and Executive Producer of the National Battle of the Bands. “NBOTB is more than a performance. It’s a movement that celebrates tradition, talent, and the cultural impact of HBCUs across the country.”

This year’s featured band lineup includes:

Alabama A&M University – Marching Maroon & White

– Marching Maroon & White Albany State University – Marching Rams Show Band

– Marching Rams Show Band Florida A&M University – Marching “100”

– Marching “100” Jackson State University – Sonic Boom of the South

– Sonic Boom of the South Langston University – Marching Pride Band

– Marching Pride Band North Carolina A&T State University – Blue & Gold Marching Machine

– Blue & Gold Marching Machine Prairie View A&M University – Marching Storm

– Marching Storm Texas Southern University – “Ocean of Soul”

We’re excited to welcome the 2025 National Battle of the Bands back to Harris County for another unforgettable year,” said Ryan Walsh, CEO of the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority. “This event brings incredible energy, talent, and tradition to our community. And we look forward to hosting fans and bands from across the nation at NRG Stadium.”

“PepsiCo has long supported HBCUs—honoring the rich cultural traditions they uphold, like the National Battle of the Bands. With many of our own employees being HBCU alumni. We see today’s students as the heartbeat of our future, and we’re proud to champion their passions and preserve their legacy,” said Kent Montgomery, Senior Vice President, Industry Relations.

2025 NBOTB Weekend Highlights Include:

Emerging Experience Entrepreneur Conference : Powered by JPMorgan Chase, connecting innovators and small business leaders. Free with registration.

: Powered by JPMorgan Chase, connecting innovators and small business leaders. Free with registration. Fan Experience (Saturday, August 23 at NRG Center from 12:00 – 3:30 p.m.) :

A free, community-focused event that brings the energy of the NBOTB weekend to life. The Fan Experience houses the following major activations:

: A free, community-focused event that brings the energy of the NBOTB weekend to life. The Fan Experience houses the following major activations: The Pepsi Experience: An interactive experience with national artist performances, live entertainment, and a vibrant marketplace of vendors and partners.

An interactive experience with national artist performances, live entertainment, and a vibrant marketplace of vendors and partners. HBCU College & Career Fair : A resource-rich event that connects students with HBCUs and career opportunities through admissions info, on-site reps, and more.

: A resource-rich event that connects students with HBCUs and career opportunities through admissions info, on-site reps, and more. Stroll Off Competition : A dynamic showcase of step and stroll culture, celebrating Black Greek Letter Organizations and HBCU tradition.

: A dynamic showcase of step and stroll culture, celebrating Black Greek Letter Organizations and HBCU tradition. NBOTB Cares Community Outreach: Giving back through initiatives such as Feeding the Homeless and youth engagement.

The NBOTB Hall of Fame. Which returns this year, honors individuals who have significantly contributed to the legacy and success of HBCU marching band culture.

For tickets, event details, and more information about the 2025 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands. Please visit our official website at www.nationalbattleofthebands.com. Stay in rhythm with the latest updates and announcements by following us on social media. @NationalBattleOfTheBands on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. @NationalBOTB on Twitter.