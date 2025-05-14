HBCU track program inks six-figure deal with hair care brand

North Carolina A&T, the nation’s largest HBCU, has announced a groundbreaking multi-year partnership with Mielle, a leading textured hair care brand, marking a \$200,000 investment in its nationally ranked track and field programs. This move further solidifies the role of HBCU athletic programs as key spaces for brand alignment, empowerment, and long-term impact.

As the official textured hair brand of A\&T’s track and field program, Mielle’s commitment goes beyond surface-level support. The company will provide annual product donations, educational resources on hair health, and direct funding to cover essentials like training, travel, and equipment. These contributions aim to close the funding gap often faced by HBCU athletic programs while enhancing the holistic wellness and confidence of Black student-athletes.

This partnership also reflects a deeper mission. Mielle, led by founder and CEO Monique Rodriguez, has built its reputation on community reinvestment. By aligning with North Carolina A&T, Mielle is not only amplifying a leading HBCU athletic brand but also fostering future leaders shaped by discipline, excellence, and culture.

The Aggies’ track and field legacy speaks for itself—with multiple national titles, NCAA honors, and most recently, a CAA championship under Coach Allen Johnson. With this partnership, Mielle and NC A&T continue to push boundaries, proving that HBCU excellence is worth the investment—and ready to take center stage.