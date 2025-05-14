HBCU is preparing Shaq to become a professor

During a recent episode of Inside the NBA, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal revealed his next big move—and it’s far from the basketball court. Donning an Alabama State University sweater and offering a fraternity salute, Shaq made a bold, heartfelt declaration:

“From now on, I would like to be addressed as Professor O’Neal,” he told co-host Ernie Johnson,. “When I graduate in two years, I will leave you and become a college professor on mentorship and business administration.”

O’Neal is currently studying at Alabama State University, a historically Black university (HBCU), and plans to channel his decades of business experience into the classroom. He hopes to inspire and educate the next generation of students through courses on mentorship and business leadership.

In a separate appearance on The Big Podcast with Shaq, he shared a formative story about attending summer classes at Southern University to complete his degree from LSU—a turning point that deepened his appreciation for HBCUs.

“I always supported HBCUs,” O’Neal said. “It was an HBCU that helped me graduate from LSU.”

Shaq had a ball at the SWAC

Reflecting on his time attending an HBCU basketball tournament in Atlanta, O’Neal was effusive about the energy and culture he witnessed.

“The DJs, the culture, the band, the cheerleaders—it’s just fun. And I’m a really big supporter of HBCUs,” he said, expressing some regret over not having attended an HBCU as an undergrad.

O’Neal’s support for HBCUs also extends to his family. His son, Shaqir O’Neal, initially enrolled at Texas Southern University in 2021, aiming to elevate the status of HBCU basketball. After a stint at Florida A&M, Shaqir recently transferred to Sacramento State, where he joins a team led by head coach Mike Bibby and general manager Shaquille O’Neal.

Speaking to The Athletic, Shaq emphasized his commitment to mentoring athletes beyond basketball.

“My job is preparing these student-athletes for life on and off the court,” he said.

Whether in the classroom or on the sidelines, Shaquille O’Neal continues to make a lasting impact—this time by uplifting the legacy and promise of historically Black colleges and universities.