HBCU Bands could find payday in Heavy Metal Band Contest

HBCU marching bands have a new opportunity to showcase their high-energy performances on a national stage as legendary rock band Metallica launches its 2025 College Marching Band Competition.

The competition, open to all collegiate-level marching bands, challenges programs to craft unique and dynamic performances of Metallica’s music. Bands that enter will receive access to a full library of sheet music arrangements provided by Hal Leonard via SheetMusicDirect.com. Among the songs available are “Enter Sandman,” “Master of Puppets,” “One,” and “Fade to Black,” along with newly added selections such as “Until It Sleeps.”

The competition is divided into three categories: Division I, Divisions II and III, and a Fan Favorite category. HBCU bands, known for their tradition, showmanship and musical excellence, are eligible to compete across all divisions.

The top prize for a Division I program includes a $50,000 equipment grant and the chance to record a Metallica song along with the EA SPORTS College Football theme. The recordings will be featured in the upcoming EA SPORTS College Football video game.

CFB + Metallica = The Ultimate Marching Band Competition!

@EASPORTSCollege and @Metallica are joining forces to give one college marching band an opportunity to take the field and get in the game: The Division 1 winner of the For Whom the Band Tolls! competition will not only… pic.twitter.com/WPzVwawFmb — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) April 21, 2025

Additional cash prizes include $25,000 for second place and $10,000 for third in Division I. Division II and III schools will compete for $40,000, $20,000 and $10,000 respectively. One fan-selected band, regardless of division, will win a $10,000 Fan Favorite award.

Finalists will be selected by a panel of professional judges, with Metallica’s members choosing the ultimate winners. Fan voting will determine the Fan Favorite winner.

The competition represents a high-profile opportunity for HBCU bands to gain exposure and resources while performing on a national stage. With more than $165,000 in total prizes available, the challenge could provide a major boost for participating band programs.

More information and submission guidelines are available through Metallica’s official website.