Morehouse College names new president

The Morehouse College Board of Trustees has named renowned public health leader and biostatistician Dr. F. DuBois Bowman, a 1992 graduate of Morehouse, as the College’s 13th president following a national search. Dr. Bowman will assume the role on July 15, 2025, succeeding President David A. Thomas, who concludes his tenure in June.

Dr. Bowman currently serves as dean of the University of Michigan School of Public Health and holds the Roderick J. Little Collegiate Professorship of Biostatistics. A nationally respected scholar, innovator, and academic leader, Bowman is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, a fellow of the American Statistical Association, and a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

“Dr. Bowman’s record of visionary leadership, his deep commitment to academic excellence, and his lifelong dedication to Morehouse make him the ideal choice to lead the College into its next era,” said Willie Woods ’85, chairman of the Morehouse College Board of Trustees. “He brings an extraordinary blend of intellectual rigor, strategic thinking, and values-driven leadership.”

A leading expert in the statistical analysis of complex data sets, Dr. Bowman’s research has transformed understanding of neurological and mental health disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, depression, and schizophrenia. His work has shaped more personalized therapeutic approaches and has explored how environmental factors affect brain function in youth.

Leader in Public Health

At the University of Michigan, Dr. Bowman leads a top-ranked school of public health with more than 1,300 students and an annual sponsored research portfolio exceeding $100 million. He has launched interdisciplinary initiatives to address public health challenges, such as firearm injury prevention, health equity, and infectious disease control. His leadership has fostered a culture of inclusion, innovation, and service across the school.

A proud Morehouse alumnus, member of Phi Beta Kappa, and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Dr. Bowman has remained closely connected to his alma mater as a two-time Morehouse parent and a dedicated mentor, facilitating a University of Michigan pipeline program for students from Morehouse and Spelman colleges. In 2019, he was awarded the College’s highest award for alumni – the Bennie Trailblazer Award –named after the sixth president of the College, Dr. Benjamin Elijah Mays.

“Returning to Morehouse as its 13th president is the honor of a lifetime,” said Dr. Bowman. “This institution shaped who I am—instilling a commitment to excellence, justice, and impact. I am excited to partner with faculty, staff, students, alumni, and supporters to build on our legacy and write the next chapter of Morehouse’s transformative story.”

Growing investment in Research at Morehouse

His appointment follows a historic milestone for the College, which was recently named both a Research College & University (RCU) and Opportunity College & University (OCU) in the 2025 Carnegie Classifications. The dual designation reflects Morehouse’s growing investment in research and its enduring mission to provide students from underrepresented communities with access to life-changing education and competitive post-graduate outcomes.

Prior to his deanship at Michigan, Dr. Bowman held academic and leadership positions at Columbia University and Emory University. He earned a Master of Science in Biostatistics from the University of Michigan and a Ph.D. in Biostatistics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Dr. Bowman is married to Cynthia Bowman who holds degrees from Spelman College, Georgia Tech, and Northwestern. They have four children, including a son who graduated from Morehouse in 2024 and a younger son who is currently enrolled at the College.