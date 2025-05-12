HBCU Football Programs await big payouts in 2025 Money Games

HBCU football programs are once again poised to cash in during the 2025 college football season with several high-profile road games against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents. According to Sports Illustrated here are the “Money Game” known payouts for 2025.

Leading the way is Grambling State, which will travel to Ohio State in what promises to be a headline-grabbing matchup. The Tigers will receive a $1 million payout—the highest guarantee among all FCS teams scheduled to face FBS opponents next year.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is also set for a major payday, earning $575,000 for its trip to Texas Tech. The Golden Lions continue a recent trend of Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) teams taking on Power Five opponents in early season games.

Southern University will head west to face Fresno State, collecting $550,000 in the process. The Jaguars last played a non-conference FBS opponent in 2023 and will be looking to represent the SWAC on a national stage once again.

Alcorn State is slated to meet Mississippi State in Starkville, taking home $475,000 for the game. The Braves, who have faced SEC opponents in the past, will look to make the most of their opportunity against the Bulldogs.

Norfolk State, representing the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), will visit Rutgers for a $425,000 payout. The Spartans last played a Big Ten opponent in 2022 and will return to the spotlight in Piscataway.

Jackson State will travel to Southern Miss in a regional matchup worth $375,000. The Tigers, now coached by T.C. Taylor, continue to elevate their profile through strategic non-conference scheduling.

Prairie View A&M will visit Rice for a $350,000 payout, a Texas matchup that blends regional familiarity with financial reward. Alabama State rounds out the HBCU slate with a trip to UAB, earning $345,000 for the in-state contest.

These lucrative matchups not only provide financial support for athletic departments but also offer HBCU programs a national platform to showcase their talent and tradition.

2025 HBCU FCS vs. FBS Matchups and Payouts

HBCU School Opponent Payout Grambling State Ohio State $1,000,000 Arkansas-Pine Bluff Texas Tech $575,000 Southern Fresno State $550,000 Alcorn State Mississippi State $475,000 Norfolk State Rutgers $425,000 Jackson State Southern Miss $375,000 Prairie View A&M Rice $350,000 Alabama State UAB $345,000