Productive SWAC RB headed to Big South-OVC champs

Former Southern University running back Kendric Rhymes announced recently on social media that he will start the next chapter of his HBCU football career at Tennessee State.

“LAST RIDE ?,” Rhymes tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rhymes decided to commit to Tennessee State after he entered the transfer portal on March 19. He shared a heartfelt note to Jaguar Nation about his plans to spend his additional year of HBCU football eligibility with the Tigers.

“Thank you Jag nation for your unwavering support. To my coaches, teammates and fans—Southern will always have a special place in my heart,” Rhymes wrote in the letter.

Jag to Tiger

Rhymes chose Tennessee State over offers from Texas Southern, University of Texas El Paso, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and Towson. The Houston native joins a Tigers’ program under first-year head coach Reggie Barlow, who replaced former head coach Eddie George. In 2024, TSU won the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference co-championship, marking the Tigers’ first conference title since 1999.

“Unbelievable! The chance to be at Tennessee State University, with its rich history, tradition, and legacy of amazing players and coaches – it’s truly an honor to follow in their footsteps,” said Barlow when hired in March.

In three seasons at SU, Rhymes rushed for 1,625 yards on 331 carries, registered 21 touchdowns, and averaged 4.9 yards per carry. In that span, he also caught 57 passes for 468 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 8.2 yards per catch.

Statistically, the 2024 campaign marked Rhymes’s best outing. In that season, he rushed for career highs in yards (702), rushing attempts (158), rushing touchdowns (8), receiving yards (212), and average yards per catch (11.2). Southern used Kendric Rhymes in the backfield as part of a tandem with running back Kobe Dillon, who led the Jaguars in rushing yards (801) last season.

Rhymes and Dillon played an integral part in helping the Jaguars win the SWAC West and appear in the 2025 SWAC championship game against Jackson State.