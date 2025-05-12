Rebuilding HBCU football program lands ex-FBS quarterback

Former Kennesaw State and Louisville quarterback Khalib Johnson announced recently on social media that he has found his new college football home in HBCU football at Texas Southern.

Johnson decided to commit to Texas Southern after he entered the transfer portal on April 16.

“TSU lets work !!,” Johnson tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound quarterback played in three games for the Owls last season, throwing for 57 yards on 6-for-22 passes and three interceptions. Before his one-year stint at KSU, Johnson spent one season at Blinn College, playing seven games and throwing for 100 or more yards in four games.

Johnson committed to Louisville out of high school in 2022. However, the Birmingham, Ala., native did not play in any games for the Cardinals. Entering Louisville, Johnson came from a winning pedigree at Clay-Chalkville High School in Pinson, Alabama, where he threw for more than 3,000 yards and tossed 40 touchdowns to help the program win a 6A Alabama state championship. He had offers from Louisville, Kansas, San Diego State, and South Florida and was ranked as the No. 721 prospect in the country by 247Sports.

Khalib Johnson joins a Texas Southern program that struggled at quarterback during the 2024 HBCU football campaign due to injuries. TxSu alternated between quarterbacks Jace Wilson, who played in eight games last season, and Jordon Davis, who played in five games for the Tigers. Wilson, the 2023 SWAC Newcomer of the Year, entered the transfer portal after the 2024 season and committed to Tennessee Tech on April 19.

With Wilson’s departure, Johnson will seek to compete for the Tigers’ starting quarterback position under second-year football coach Cris Dishman. Texas Southern finished 5-6 overall and 4-4 in SWAC play. Offensively, the Tigers finished the season ranked eighth in scoring offense (21.2 PPG) and last in total offense (265.1 ypg) and pass offense (117.8) in the SWAC in 2024.