Tennessee State officially announces former NFL Star as new HC

NASHVILLE — Tennessee State University is proud to announce the appointment of Reggie Barlow as the 23rd head HBCU football coach in program history. A proven leader with extensive coaching experience and a championship pedigree. Barlow brings a wealth of knowledge and a history of success at both the professional and collegiate levels.

Barlow joins TSU after a standout tenure as head coach of the UFL’s D.C. Defenders, where he led the team to a league-best 9-1 record and a championship game appearance in 2023. His remarkable leadership earned him 2023 XFL Coach of the Year honors.

Under his guidance, the Defenders produced seven All-XFL players. Including Offensive Player of the Year Jordan Ta’amu, the most of any team in the league. His squad dominated on the ground, leading the league in rushing yards (1,490) and rushing touchdowns (18). While defensively ranking second in sacks (29) and first in pick-sixes (4).

Words from coach Barlow

“Unbelievable! The chance to be at Tennessee State University, with its rich history, tradition, and legacy of amazing players and coaches – it’s truly an honor to follow in their footstep,” said Barlow. “I’m humbled, blessed, and beyond excited! A huge thank you to Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen, President Tucker, and the student-athletes who have who’ve remained committed through uncertainty. And to Big Blue, I’m ready to get started! So, let me ask you…do you like football?”

Before his success with the Defenders. Barlow served as head coach at Division II HBCU Virginia State University for six seasons. He made history in 2017 leading the Trojans to their first unbeaten season in school history and winning the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Championship. His efforts earned him CIAA Coach of the Year honors.

Barlow began his collegiate coaching career at his HBCU alma mater, Alabama State University. As quarterback coach for two seasons and head coach for eight seasons. During his time at the helm, he led the Hornets to a 49-42 record and three SWAC East Division titles while developing standout quarterbacks like Super Bowl XLVII champion Tarvaris Jackson. His influence went beyond wins and losses, as his teams also excelled in the classroom, boasting an 80% graduation rate.

NFL playmaker

As a player, Barlow was a standout wide receiver and return specialist at Alabama State before being selected in the fourth round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. During his NFL career, he played for the Jaguars, Oakland Raiders, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He led the league in punt return yards in 1998 and earned a Pro Bowl alternate selection. He capped his playing career by winning Super Bowl XXXVII with the Buccaneers in 2002.

“Reggie Barlow’s appointment as the head football coach of TSU is a testament to his dedication to the game of football and his deep-rooted passion for developing young athletes. With a rich legacy as a player and coach. Barlow is poised to lead the TSU football program to new heights, building a culture of excellence and success that will benefit both the players and the university for years to come,” said Allen.

Barlow inherits a TSU program on the rise and is eager to defend its share of the OVC-Big South Championship. The Tigers reached the NCAA FCS Playoffs for the first time since 2013 and claimed their first conference title since 1999. TSU will play eight home games in 2025. Beginning with the John Merritt Classic on August 30th against North Carolina A&T.

A press conference to introduce Coach Reggie Barlow will take place at Nissan Stadium on Monday, March 24, at 11 AM. Fans and media are encouraged to attend as he shares his vision for the program.