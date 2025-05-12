HBCU softball: Howard University heads to NCAA playoffs

Howard University softball will be representing HBCU softball and the MEAC in the NCAA Tournament. After dominating the MEAC with a 20-1 regular season record, the Bison entered the conference tournament with one thing on their minds—revenge. That one loss came back in March at the hands of South Carolina State. On Saturday, Howard got even and left with a trophy.

The Bison took control early and never let up, cruising to a 6-1 win over South Carolina State in the MEAC Championship. The victory marked Howard’s third tournament title in program history and first since 2022.

Bison Strike Early and Set the Tone

Howard wasted no time asserting dominance. Senior Kenna Higa led off with a double, while MEAC Rookie of the Year Lauryn Jones followed with a bunt single and a stolen base. In just a few minutes, the Bison jumped to a 2-0 lead and silenced any nerves in the crowd.

Although South Carolina State’s Jamaria Charley hit a solo homer in the third to close the gap to 2-1, Howard didn’t flinch.

Howard Responds With Pressure and Poise

In the bottom of the third, Jones slid safely under the tag at home to extend the lead. Moments later, Alyssa Vasquez scored on a defensive miscue, and Merci Hart drove in another run to stretch the lead to 5-1.

Then, in the sixth inning, Higa came through again. She drilled her second RBI double of the game, allowing junior Maryn Jordan to score from first and sealing a 6-1 advantage.

Defensively, the Bison closed the door by retiring South Carolina State in order during the top of the seventh.

Standouts Shine in Championship Win

Graduate pitcher Ameenah Ballenger earned her 12th win of the season and captured Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors. Head Coach Tori Tyson received the Most Outstanding Coach award. Senior Mia Gonzales also landed a spot on the MEAC All-Tournament Team, joining a group that executed with grit and confidence.

HBCU reps head to Durham

With the championship win, Howard (31-18) secured an automatic berth in the 2025 NCAA Softball Tournament. The HBCU squad will head to the Durham Regional and face No. 14 seed Duke University on Friday, May 16 at noon.

The four-team regional—hosted by Duke—also includes Coastal Carolina and Georgia. The double-elimination format will determine who advances to the NCAA Super Regionals set for May 22–25.

ESPN will carry coverage from all 16 regional sites, giving fans the chance to follow the HBCU squad toward NCAA glory.