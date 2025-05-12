HBCU announces FBS transfer talent with Netflix-style reveal

Prairie View A&M is taking a calculated approach to roster building as it prepares for the 2025 HBCU football season. Under new head coach Tremaine Jackson, the Panthers are adding experience, depth, and size through the NCAA transfer portal, targeting players from FBS programs and Division II power Valdosta State.

The HBCU program got creative on social media with a Netflix-style reveal, announcing each transfer as a new “episode.” The creative rollout was paired with a meaningful strategy: bring in players who can contribute immediately and fit the system. Coach Jackson made national headlines in April when he announced strict guidelines for transfer portal signees.

One of the most talked-about rules: “Don’t ask me for NIL (which we do have) when PFF has you as taking less than 200 snaps on the year,” Jackson writes. It’s a message that resonates across the HBCU space, where many programs are trying to balance building competitive rosters with limited resources.

Confirmed FBS transfers include wide receivers Cam Bonner (Baylor), Trey Davis (Kansas State), and Jyziah Rockwell (Sam Houston State). The offensive line will feature Calvin McMillian, Cameron Pascal from Memphis, and RayQuan Bell from Houston. On the defensive side, Josh Williamson (Murray State) and Payton Tally (Princeton) strengthen the secondary. UTEP kicker Aidan Wilson adds special teams depth, while tight end Jerimiah Mawali joins with experience at James Madison and Valdosta State.

Linebacker Sterling Roberts, who played under Jackson last season at Valdosta State, is also transferring in. His familiarity with Jackson’s defensive system and leadership style could make him a key part of the unit from day one.

PantherFlix Presents… “Welcome to The Hill”

Prairie View A&M finished the 2023 season 6–5 overall and 5–3 in SWAC play. Although they remained in the division title race for most of the season, inconsistency on the offensive line and in the secondary limited their ability to finish strong. The 2025 transfer class directly addresses those areas.

Tremaine Jackson’s plan is clear—build a competitive roster through experienced players who have competed at the FBS level or in proven systems. With a mix of Power Five pedigree and DII championship culture, Prairie View A&M is positioning itself to push further in the SWAC and elevate its standing in HBCU football.