Shilo Sanders impresses at Tampa Bay minicamp

Shilo Sanders, a proud graduate of Jackson State University, made a memorable entrance at his first press conference with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, personally shaking hands with each reporter in the room — a small gesture that spoke volumes about his poise and character.

Much like his father, Hall of Fame cornerback Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, Shilo brought a magnetic energy, seamlessly blending charm and confidence. He asked for beach recommendations, joked about becoming the “snack guy” for the safeties group, and flashed a smile that matched his optimism.

“Man, look at where we’re at,” Sanders beamed. “It’s a really supportive coaching staff. Everybody wants to see everybody do good. Everybody on the team, we all want to see each other win. It’s a great environment to thrive in.”

While Shilo went undrafted, the Buccaneers saw something in the former JSU star — and he’s already proving them right. Head coach Todd Bowles praised Sanders for his high football IQ and immediate command of the field during rookie training camp.

The video of Shilo Sanders shaking every media member’s hand before starting his Presser ??



pic.twitter.com/EErz76EDvc — We Coming ? (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) May 10, 2025

Bucs like Shilo Sanders intelligence

“Like the rest of the safeties, he’s very intelligent, he’s very loud,” Bowles said. “You can hear him (on the field), making calls and everything, so he has a good grasp of things Day 1… He was one of about three or four that stood out. But you have to make plays in pads — that’s what it comes down to.”

The 25-year-old safety didn’t just show promise — he also stepped into a leadership role. Despite being a rookie, he was seen helping teammates decipher defensive adjustments, drawing praise from rookie cornerback Jacob Parrish.

“He’s very smart,” Parrish said. “He helped me a lot with the adjustments. I’m excited to work with him.”

Though much of the draft-day buzz surrounded his younger brother, Shedeur Sanders, who was picked by the Cleveland Browns, Shilo quietly found his opportunity. After hiring agent Drew Rosenhaus, the Buccaneers came calling.

“They gave me a chance before anyone, so I’m forever grateful to the Buccaneers,” Sanders said. “I’m just gonna do everything in my power to help this team win. That’s all I want.”

Shilo Sanders said his goal is to get into the safety group chat and to bring snacks ??? pic.twitter.com/cueobtVHiQ — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) May 10, 2025

Tampa Bay is seeking playmakers in the secondary, and Shilo — known at JSU for his aggressive play and knack for takeaways — seems eager to fill that void.

“It’s just an ‘it’ thing. You either got it or you don’t,” Sanders said. “Throughout my whole career, I’ve always been a guy who gets the ball out any way, shape or form. Forced fumbles, picks — I’m gonna get the ball. That’s the whole point of playing defense. We wanna get the offense the ball.”

With his JSU roots, high football IQ, and hunger to prove himself, Shilo Sanders is quickly becoming one to watch in Tampa Bay’s defensive backfield.