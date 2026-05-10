ESPN four star prospect commits to HBCU

ESPN four-star prospect Josh Powell has given Alcorn State Braves what may be the biggest basketball commitment in the HBCU program’s history. The 6-foot-5 wing announced his commitment to the HBCU program on social media this weekend, choosing Alcorn State over a long list of Division I programs.

Powell is ranked as a four-star recruit by ESPN and has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Class of 2026. The New York native currently attends Veritas Prep and is known for his versatility, athleticism, and ability to score at all three levels.

Alcorn State makes history

The commitment instantly becomes a landmark moment for Alcorn State basketball and another major recruiting win in the modern HBCU era. Multiple recruiting outlets and analysts described Powell as the highest-rated recruit to ever commit to the SWAC program.

Powell confirmed the news on X with a post celebrating the “HBCU vibes,” a message that quickly spread across HBCU basketball circles online.



HBCU makes waves in recruiting

The addition of an ESPN-ranked talent continues a growing trend of elite prospects seriously considering HBCU basketball programs. Since the rise of NIL opportunities and increased exposure for Black college athletics, several high-profile recruits have explored the HBCU route. Powell’s commitment could become one of the biggest examples yet at the mid-major level.

For Alcorn State, the commitment provides a major spotlight moment for a program looking to elevate itself in the SWAC. The Braves now have a nationally recognized prospect attached to their future roster, something few HBCU programs have accomplished in the modern recruiting era.

Powell’s decision already has the college basketball world buzzing.