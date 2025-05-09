Shedeur Sanders last player off the field for first practice

Shedeur Sanders made his first appearance on the football field in a Cleveland Browns jersey on Friday at Cleveland’s rookie minicamp. And the attention was fully turned up for the first glimpse of the former HBCU star in his new No. 12 jersey in the NFL.

The University of Colorado and Jackson State product and fifth-round pick isn’t just another quarterback in camp—he’s the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, one of the greatest cornerbacks the NFL has ever seen. And on Friday,

Quarterback Competition Heating Up

Sanders is one of two drafted quarterbacks taking part in the minicamp, joining Dillon Gabriel, a third-round selection taken 50 picks earlier. While both QBs were under evaluation, it was clear Sanders drew most of the attention—from the media and fans alike.

According to reports, Gabriel opened as the first quarterback in both team and 7-on-7 periods, a natural move given his earlier draft position. Meanwhile, Sanders eased into his first NFL practice with a measured start, focusing on short throws during individual drills with running backs. His passes had zip—enough to impress but not overwhelm.

#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders in red zone drills on Day 1 of rookie minicamp: pic.twitter.com/LSrXdlaAmE — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 9, 2025

A Strong Finish and Extended Effort

While the Browns’ rookies headed to the locker room shortly after practice wrapped, Sanders stuck around. He and wide receiver Jabre Sanders—a tryout player from Texas A&M—remained on the field for another 15 minutes, refining their connection. They were the last two players to leave.

Sanders ended the day on a high note with a sharp throw to Ja’Seem Reed at the goal line, capping a red-zone drill that saw a mix of results but plenty of flashes. Accuracy was one of his calling cards in college, and it showed. Most of his passes during individual drills—especially slant routes—were right on target.

Spotlight, But No Soundbite—Yet

The scene at the Browns’ camp wasn’t your typical rookie minicamp media day. National outlets like ESPN showed up, along with a beefed-up local presence—all eager to see the young quarterback in action. But while anticipation for Sanders’ first words as a Brown was high, he and Gabriel didn’t speak to the media Friday. That spotlight went to the other five draft picks, who handled interviews and shared glowing praise for their new teammates.

Running back Dylan Sampson, in particular, noted Sanders’ demeanor and work ethic.

“Yeah, man, I can tell. Real humble,” Sampson said. “It was crazy ’cause he got drafted after me and we was kinda saying, ‘Watch them end up taking Shedeur.’ And it happened. … Dillon Gabriel’s a good quarterback. It’s good to have rookies together because we’re working for the same thing, pushing each other at the same time.”

Looking Ahead for Shedeur Sanders

Both quarterbacks are scheduled to speak before Saturday’s practice, when the buzz is expected to continue. For now, Shedeur Sanders is letting his throws do the talking—and in his first outing as a Brown, they spoke volumes.