Shilo Sanders inks free agent deal after NFL Draft

Shilo Sanders, son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft, according to Adam Schefter. Despite not being selected during the draft, Sanders’ journey through college football showcases his resilience and determination to make his mark in the NFL.

Sanders began his collegiate career at South Carolina before transferring to Jackson State University, an HBCU, where he played under his father’s coaching. During his two seasons at Jackson State, Sanders showed off his defensive talents, recording 59 total tackles, five interceptions, and 12 pass deflections. His performance earned him second-team All-SWAC honors in 2021. In 2022, despite an ACL injury limiting his play to seven games, he managed to contribute 20 tackles and an interception.

After recovering, Sanders transferred to the University of Colorado, continuing to play under his father’s leadership. Over two seasons with the Buffaloes, he totaled 134 tackles, five forced fumbles, and an interception returned for a touchdown. His physicality and football IQ were evident, attributes likely influenced by his father.

Despite his college achievements, Sanders faced challenges entering the NFL. He was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, and his performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl received mixed reviews. Nevertheless, his signing with the Buccaneers provides an opportunity to prove himself at the professional level.

The 2025 NFL Draft also saw Sanders’ younger brother, Shedeur Sanders, selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round. Shedeur’s fall in the draft was unexpected, given his impressive college statistics, including leading the Big 12 in passing yards and touchdowns during his senior year at Colorado.

As both Sanders brothers embark on their NFL careers, their paths reflect the unpredictability of the draft process and the importance of perseverance. Shilo Sanders’ signing with the Buccaneers gives him a chance to create his own legacy in the NFL.