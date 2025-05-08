Jackson State University looking for president for third time this decade

Jackson State University, the reigning HBCU national football champion, is once again undergoing a major leadership transition. On Wednesday, Dr. Marcus Thompson submitted his resignation as president, marking the third time in seven years that the prominent HBCU has experienced a change at the top.

In response, the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Denise Jones Gregory as interim president. Dr. Gregory, who currently serves as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, brings more than two decades of experience in higher education to the role. A proud alumna of Jackson State University, Dr. Gregory is known for her work in student success, diversity, and academic affairs, most recently serving at Samford University before returning to her alma mater.

At Samford, Dr. Gregory managed three key student-focused offices and played a vital role in the university’s strategic planning and budget oversight. She also served as NCAA Faculty Athletic Representative and held membership on multiple leadership councils. Her deep ties to Jackson State as a life member of the JSU National Alumni Association and as treasurer of its Birmingham Chapter speak to her long-standing commitment to the institution.

Dr. Gregory’s appointment comes at a time when stakeholders are calling for stability at Jackson State University, which has faced frequent turnover at the presidential level. Thompson, who began his tenure in 2023, followed Thomas Hudson, who served just over two years before stepping down in March of that year. Hudson himself succeeded William Bynum, who resigned in 2020 following legal troubles stemming from an arrest in a prostitution sting.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves addressed the situation during a recent public event, stressing the need for “consistency and quality leadership” at Jackson State. He also openly criticized the IHL Board, stating that “the board and the commissioner owe taxpayers an explanation as to why they’ve gotten it so wrong at Jackson State.”

Despite the leadership turbulence, Jackson State’s athletic success, especially in football, has helped maintain its visibility in the HBCU landscape. As Jackson State University moves forward under Dr. Gregory’s interim leadership, the JSU community is hoping this new chapter will bring the long-term stability the institution and its students deserve.