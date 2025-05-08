Charlotte submits bid to bring back CIAA

Charlotte is making a serious bid to reclaim one of the premier events in HBCU sports. Charlotte and Baltimore are the only two cities vying to host future CIAA Basketball Tournaments, according to the conference office via the Charlotte Business Journal. The CIAA, composed of 13 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), is looking for a new home beginning in 2027 for its week-long basketball showcase, which includes 24 games and a host of community events.

While Baltimore has hosted the CIAA Tournament since 2021 and holds the current contract through 2026, Charlotte’s bid covers the 2028–2030 cycle due to existing scheduling conflicts at the Spectrum Center and the convention center in 2027. Despite that, Charlotte’s pitch reflects a renewed commitment to HBCU culture, equity, and community impact. The city previously hosted the tournament from 2006 to 2020, generating more than $650 million in economic impact during that stretch.

Charlotte’s 2028 proposal highlights improved hotel capacity — up 38% since 2020 — enhanced transportation, and upgraded facilities, including the $150 million Hornets training center and a $245 million renovation of Spectrum Center. City officials, including Councilmen Malcolm Graham (a Johnson C. Smith alumnus) and James Mitchell (a North Carolina Central alumnus), have played key roles in shaping the “all-hands-on-deck” effort.

The bid also leverages North Carolina’s new major events incentives fund, created in conjunction with sports betting legislation. If awarded, this fund could help offset the costs of hosting the tournament. Hotel pricing, a sticking point in past bids, has been addressed without requiring locked-in rates from specific properties.

Charlotte’s pitch emphasizes centralizing all CIAA-related events — from luncheons to parties — within city-owned venues to enhance security and fan experience. There is also an effort to offer a scholarship package competitive with Baltimore’s $1.5 million annual commitment to HBCU students.

A final decision is expected this summer via a majority vote by the CIAA’s 13 HBCU presidents. If accepted, Charlotte would welcome the tournament back in 2028, potentially following one final year in Baltimore. With its legacy, infrastructure, and renewed focus on HBCU excellence, Charlotte is aiming to re-establish itself as the long-term home of the CIAA Tournament.