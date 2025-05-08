Breakout HBCU WBB star transfers to ACC

Morgan State forward Naya Ojukwu is on the move. After a breakout season in the MEAC, the 6’1” redshirt freshman has committed to the University of California, bringing her game from an HBCU program to one of the Power 4’s newest members in the ACC.

Ojukwu averaged 17.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game for Morgan State during the 2024–25 season in just 15 appearances. Her efficiency and dominance in the paint helped her earn second-team All-MEAC honors. Despite missing several games, she shot nearly 48% from the field and quickly became one of the conference’s most impactful players.

Originally from Idaho, where she was the 2020-21 Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year and MaxPreps Idaho Player of the Year, Ojukwu began her career at Utah before transferring to Gonzaga. As a freshman at Utah, she played in four games, averaging 5.3 minutes, 3.3 points, and 2.3 rebounds per game. After receiving a hardship waiver from the NCAA, she transferred to Gonzaga as a true freshman, appearing in nine games. She totaled 11 points, nine rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in 56 minutes before transferring again, this time to an HBCU.

Chance to Develop

However, she found her rhythm at Morgan State and delivered on her potential. Her time at the HBCU allowed her to lead, develop, and showcase her skills on a national level. That growth caught the attention of the University of California, which is reloading its roster as it prepares to enter the ACC.

Her departure is a significant moment for Morgan State women’s basketball, which recently saw longtime head coach Ed Davis Jr. retire after more than a decade leading the program. Ojukwu’s move continues a growing trend of elite HBCU talent earning opportunities in major conferences through the transfer portal.

As she transitions to the next chapter of her career, Ojukwu represents the level of talent developing within HBCU programs like Morgan State. Her success underscores the growing visibility of HBCU women’s basketball and the impact players from these programs can have at every level of college athletics.