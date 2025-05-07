NFL star gives back to his mother’s HBCU

NFL star Myles Garrett recently took a trip to Hampton University and left a sizable gift at the HBCU. The Cleveland Browns defensive lineman hosted a panel and donated $25,000 to the Virginia HBCU.



Garrett has a special connection to Hampton University. His mother, Audrey, attended Hampton on a track scholarship. She went on to earn All-American honors. Audrey is active in the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, a doctoral candidate in strategic leadership, and currently a part of the Southern University Law Center.





Myles Garrett and CEO of Johnson Energy Storage, Brandon Martin participated in a panel discussion on the Hampton campus designed to inform students on the importance of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) along with the benefits of pursuing other academic interests outside of just athletics.

“Always keep pushing — always continue to grow. You are never too young or never too old to grow and learn something new or learn from someone,” Garrett said in an interview with 13 News Now. “Mentorship and knowledge come from people young and old. Continue to diversity and pursue things that authentic to yourself. Love what you do. Find what you are passionate about. Continue to be resilient and curious the rest of the days of your life.”



Garrett played his college ball at Texas A&M University where he was a unanimous All-American as a senior prior to being selected no. 1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. He is now a six-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro and was named the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year for the Cleveland Browns.